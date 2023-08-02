Teen charged with murder in connection to Regina shooting death in July

A 16-year-old male has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 19-year-old man in Regina last week.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Rupert Street after receiving an injured persons report shortly after 11 p.m. on July 27, Regina police said in a news release.

Once the officers entered the home, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead in the home despite live-saving attempts by paramedics and police, police say.

The accused, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.