15-year-old charged after break-in near Prince Albert, Sask.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody on Saturday after an alleged break-in at a rural property in the RM of Buckland.

At about 2 a.m., Prince Albert RCMP responded to a residence on Whitfield Road.

A suspicious vehicle had driven up and the driver had allegedly tried to get into one of the outbuildings in the yard.

The suspect got into one building but did not steal anything significant, police said. He was then interrupted by the homeowner's relative driving into the yard.

The suspect got back into his vehicle and collided with the relative's vehicle when he tried to leave. He travelled a short distance north before the vehicle shut down, due to damage sustained in the collision. He then ran into a nearby bush line.

RCMP officers, with help from RCMP Police Dog Services, found and arrested the youth.

He is facing seven charges including break-and-enter with intent, trespassing at night and mischief under $5,000.

He is set to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.