Regina schools prepare to support low-income students during remote learning

With Regina's public and Catholic schools returning to online learning next week, school divisions are preparing to help low-income students with the technology they need to get to class.

The public school board announced Monday that all students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 will move to remote learning starting Dec. 14, with in-class learning resuming on Jan. 11. Regina Catholic Schools said Tuesday they will do the same.

After schools went remote during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring, local anti-poverty advocates raised concerns about how families without reliable internet access would be able to access education for their children outside of the physical school building.

"Increasingly, we have to understand — not just under the pandemic, but just in today's world — that online access is a basic necessity in terms of communication and in terms of education," said Peter Gilmer, who works with the Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry advocacy group.

David Gerhard, a professor in the computer science department at the University of Regina, has argued that a lack of access to technology for remote learning can exacerbate already-existing inequalities.

"This is definitely a challenging problem, because we sort of have an expectation that everyone is connected to the internet," he said.

That access can vary widely, he says.

"If you're in the city and you're in a place that has access to high-speed internet, it's not that big a deal. But if you're out in the country … or if you're in a situation where you're not able to afford high-speed internet, then your experience of online learning will definitely be different."

Under more ordinary circumstances, a student who does not have Wi-Fi at home would be able to go to a public place like a library or a coffee shop to connect to the internet. But due to the pandemic, many of those options are unavailable — or unsafe.

"The whole point of lockdown is to try and stay isolated," Gerhard said. "So exposing yourself to the public in order to get access to the internet and partake in remote schooling does seem a bit ironic."

When families have to skip groceries because they feel that they need to buy a device, that's a major issue. - Twylla West, Regina Catholic School Division

After Regina Catholic School Division students moved to remote learning in the spring, communications director Twylla West surveyed families to find out about their experiences and what they would need if the schools had to lock down again.

A small number of families responded to say that they did not have a device at home for learning, or did not have an internet connection.

"When families have to skip groceries because they feel that they need to buy a device, that's a major issue," said West. "So we are finding ways to deliver loaner devices and [data sticks] to those families.

"It's a very small percentage — but that doesn't matter. We don't want kids left behind."

West said other supports for low-income students, such as food security programming normally delivered at school, will also be continuing.

Regina Public Schools will also support students who do not have the materials they need to learn at home.

"For some of our families that don't have internet, don't have Wi-Fi [or] don't have enough computers or devices to go online, we've made provisions for that," said Terry Lazarou, supervisor of communications for Regina Public Schools.

"Families are encouraged to talk to their school principals, and we have a number of devices that are available for those particular families."

Lazarou also said many course materials will be available in paper format, so students will not need to rely on the internet for all their schoolwork.

And while the return to remote learning will bring logistical and technical challenges, Regina's school divisions say they are now better prepared and have prior experience on their side.

A number of schools have already had to go to remote classes, and staff have been getting resources and materials ready, said Lazarou.

"We've been prepared for this for some time."