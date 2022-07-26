Team Saskatchewan names wrestler as flag-bearer for upcoming Canada Summer Games

Angel Besskkaystare will be the opening ceremony flag-bearer for the 2022 Canada Summer Games, Team Saskatchewan announced Tuesday.

Besskkaystare, 18, of Wollaston Lake, 700 kilometres north of Prince Albert, says she is thrilled for the opportunity to carry Saskatchewan's flag.

"It was shocking but I was excited at the same time because having to lead all the Saskatchewan athletes is amazing," the wrestler said Tuesday.

Besskkaystare began wrestling when she was 14 and went on to win many awards and high school and provincial championships.

She also won a gold medal in Greco-Roman style wrestling at the Canadian Wrestling Championship in Calgary earlier this year.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont., on Aug. 6. The event runs until Aug. 21, with events taking place throughout the Niagara region.

Team Saskatchewan will send a contingent of 377 athletes and 86 coaches, managers and support staff representing 70 communities to the Games.

"The opportunity to go to these Games and just to see our young developing athletes on the national stage compete against the best in the country — it just sends chills," said Mark Bracken, Team Saskatchewan chef de mission. "Multi-sport games are just so special."

The first week of the Games will include wrestling, basketball, rugby sevens, mountain cycling and swimming.

Canoe-kayak races, golf, diving and women's soccer are among the events scheduled for the second week.