Sask. teachers to hold another 1-day strike Monday

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says there will be another one-day strike by all members on Monday.

Some 13,000 STF members walked out and picketed across the province on Tuesday.

The STF says there is overwhelming public support for teachers, but that the province refuses to engage in meaningful conversation on a collective agreement.

The union says it reached an impasse with the government over class sizes and complexity.

The province has said those issues are better dealt with at the school division level instead.