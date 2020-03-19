Sask. teachers, school division staff told to stay home for 1 week

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Educations's response planning team has directed all of the province's teachers and school division staff to stay home for a week.

The government says the time served at home will be paid in full and there will be no layoff notices or loss of benefits.

The move comes as the province made the decision to close schools and classes, effective Friday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry officials confirm school division staff, including teachers, are expected to stay at home from Friday Mar. 20, through to the end of the day on Friday, Mar. 27.

The ministry says the employees are also asked to take precautions to ensure their own, and their families', wellbeing.

The week is also meant to allow school divisions and the ministry to develop and communicate additional short-term and long-term plans for students, staff and families.

The ministry says divisions will be ensuring core functions, such as payroll and building security continue. It says divisions will make arrangements for communication with parents, families and staff, if they have questions during this time.

It's still not known how long schools will remain closed to students.