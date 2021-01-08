Teachers lose confidence in Sask's pandemic plan, want priority access to vaccines
The government is prioritizing its vaccine delivery plan by age
After being denied priority access to COVID-19 vaccines, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says its confidence in the government's pandemic plan is low.
Now the organization has put in several requests from the government including a plan to address new variants in schools, make in-school transmission and case rates data available and implement rapid testing within schools.
"Government and school boards' statements that schools are safe are nothing more than wishful thinking — we simply don't have the data to know," said STF President Patrick Maze said in a statement.
"The province has access to rapid response kits. I encourage school boards to access these kits and implement widespread testing to ensure their response plans are based on data."
Maze says the STF's "confidence in the response is low."
"This pandemic isn't over yet, and there doesn't seem to be a clear, consistent plan to keep students, teachers and staff safe," Maze said. "Providing priority vaccine access to adults working in schools would go a long way to increasing the confidence of teachers and all school staff who want to be vaccinated."
Who's next in line for the vaccine?
On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government revealed who will be next in line to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 of its delivery plan scheduled to begin sometime between April to June.
Those on the list include group homes for persons with intellectual disabilities, emergency shelters and people with underlying health conditions that are clinically extremely vulnerable like organ transplant recipients and people with specific cancers.
In the spring, the government will prioritize access to vaccines by age over a person's occupation. Those in their 60s will be called up first, followed by people in their 50s, then 40s, then 30s. People between the ages of 16-29 will be the last to get the vaccine.
The provincial government says its plan is built on age, as it's the number one risk factor for severe outcomes, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.
For example, of the province's 346 COVID-19 deaths, 88 per cent of them were people aged 60 or older, according to government data.
