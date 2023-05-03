Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation not satisfied with province's initial proposal for new contract

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation isn't satisfied with the province's initial offer of a seven per cent salary increase over a three-year contract.

On Thursday, the government-trustee bargaining committee — made up of representatives from the provincial government and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association — proposed a new collective bargaining agreement that would see teachers receive a three per cent wage hike in 2023, and two per cent increases in both 2024 and 2025.

The current four-year agreement, which expires at the end of August, included a two per cent pay raise each year from 2020 to 2022. There was no pay increase for 2019.

Samantha Becotte, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation, doesn't think the province's new proposal goes far enough. Teachers are contending with rising inflation and increased complexity in the province's classrooms due to factors like increased enrolment and eroding support services, she said.

Samantha Becotte, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, says some school divisions in the province are struggling to find teachers and support staff. ( Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation)

"I think we are living in a province where public education isn't the top priority," said Becotte.

"In addition to seeing other industries' [compensation] increasing faster than teachers' compensation, we're also seeing that total funding for public education is decreasing."

She pointed to a report from the Fraser Institute that said Saskatchewan's per student funding dropped from first among provinces in 2012-13 to sixth by 2019-20.

Offer above average for western provinces: Duncan

The government-trustee bargaining committee says the initial proposal is a fair deal that offers "competitive benefits," including pension plan contributions, medical and dental plans, and sick leave provisions.

"Our government recognizes the important work of teachers in our province and the dedication they show to Saskatchewan students," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

"Our offer ensures that wages and benefits for Saskatchewan teachers remain above the western Canadian average."

Saskatchewan Education Minister Dustin Duncan says the province's offer ensures that wages and benefits for Saskatchewan teachers remain above the western Canadian average. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

Becotte disagrees with Duncan's statement.

She says teachers' salaries have fallen behind the rate of inflation, and some school divisions in Saskatchewan are struggling to find teachers and support staff.

That's a problem that will only grow if other provinces offer "more competitive benefits," she said, "whether it is compensation or … the working conditions, through class size caps or conditions on class complexity."

If those issues persist, "teachers are going to start looking elsewhere or at other occupations. We see lots of teachers leaving the teaching profession, unfortunately," she said.

"We want to ensure our collective bargaining agreement retains teachers in Saskatchewan."

Talks continuing

Becotte said bargaining dates are set for July, August and the fall if needed — but hopes an agreement will come sooner than later.

"We don't want to see this drag on like we have seen in some other realms.… We really, truly want to see a high quality education for Saskatchewan students," she said.

"We need to start seeing some of those things addressed through our provincial collective bargaining agreement not just in four-year cycles, but in the long term for generations of kids in Saskatchewan."

The government-trustee bargaining committee says it will continue to bargain in "good faith'' with the teachers' union to reach a deal that is fair and benefits both teachers and students.