Missing Saskatoon woman's body found at snow dump in Prince Albert, being investigated as homicide

The day after a 24-year-old woman was reported missing in Saskatoon, her body was discovered burned at a snow dump in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert Police Services say that an autopsy revealed the body was Taya Rae Anne Sinclair and that her death was a homicide.

She had been reported missing to Saskatoon Police on Monday. Her body was discovered at a snow dump south of Alfred Jenkins Field House located west of the city after Prince Albert Police responded to a report of a burned body on Tuesday morning.

Sinclair's family asked for privacy in a statement released regarding her death and thanked those that held Sinclair in their prayers and asked them to continue.

"Taya was a young Indigenous woman — a granddaughter, a mother, a child and a dearly loved family member and friend . . . she was a warm person with a spirit, a heart, and a voice that was valuable to many people," it said.

"Life may take us down different paths, but the family would like to remind everyone that Taya mattered."

The family is expected to provide more details this week.

The Prince Albert Police's criminal investigation division and forensic identification section are investigating the believed homicide alongside the Chief Coroner's Office in Saskatchewan and Saskatoon Police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Sinclair's death to contact the Prince Albert Police or Crime Stoppers.