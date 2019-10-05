Man robbed with stun gun in Regina convenience store parking lot: police

A stun gun was used in a robbery in west-central Regina on Saturday morning, police say.

Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. to the 7-Eleven at 221 Arcola Ave. with a report of a robbery, according to a police news release.

When police arrived, they learned a man and a woman had approached a group of people in the parking lot.

The woman then demanded property from one of the men in the group, using a stun gun on him in the process.

Police say the man was not injured and both the man and the woman fled the scene on foot.

Descriptions of the suspects were not provided and police say an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.