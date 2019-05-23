'Tap theft' driving some crime statistics in Regina: police chief

When crime statistics from the last decade were presented in Regina earlier this week, police chief Evan Bray noted some of the numbers were bolstered by what he called "tap theft."

Tap theft is what police in Regina call the theft and subsequent use of debit or credit cards that have tap-to-pay functionality.

"We've got members that do a lot of work extensively on tap theft, because that has become a big trend and that drives our theft numbers," Bray said.

"It's quite easy to steal 80 dollars, or 100 dollars at a time just by using someone's debit card."

It's an advent in technology that officers didn't have to deal with a decade ago, Bray said. When someone's wallet was stolen before, he said, the thief would have to know someone's pin number before using the cards in the wallet.

That's not the case anymore.

"What we're seeing is, someone discovers or ends up with a debit card, they can go to five or six different stores, use that [tap] feature to buy a series of small things or fill a car with gas … before [the owner] even realizes that card is gone," Bray said.

"Often times, just one person with one stolen card or lost card can do a lot of thefts prior to being detected."

Bray said officers who may have been hurt on the job, but not to an extent where they can't work, are assigned to work on tap theft cases.

He explained there's a lot of leg work that has to happen when investigating tap thefts.

Investigators are required to attend locations where the stolen cards are believed to have been used to collect video evidence and put together a package that would allow officers to lay a charge in their case.

Superintendent Corey Zaharuk said efficiency in those investigations is improving as officers can now do that kind of work from their desk by requesting shop owners send digital copies of their security footage to them.

He said in some cases, officers can get the evidence they need within 24-hours in order to lay charges.

Protections in place

Cards with tap-to-pay functionality do have protections in place.

Mary Weimer, chief member experience officer with Conexus Credit Union, said every financial institution provides services that protect members from tap theft.

Weimer said ensuring contact information is up to date with your financial institution is a good place to start.

She recommended setting up alerts through banking apps as one way to stay on top of debit card purchases.

"If you want to know when, say, transactions over 20 dollars occur through your account, you can have that alert set up," she said.

"If you want to know any time money is taken from an ATM, you can have your account set up that way."

She said through Conexus, there's also an option to lock and block debit card transactions right from their app.

Weimer said tap cards are set up with a daily limit. Typically, it's set for $100 per transaction, but that can be lowered.

She noted every financial institution is different, so it's best for customers to talk to their provider to clarify those details.

Weimer encouraged people to be wary of where they're using their cards. She suggested avoiding ATM's that look like they may be in disrepair.

She also suggested keeping your financial institution's contact information handy, just in case the need to contact them arises.

Weimer also recommended contacting providers anytime people plan on leaving the country, in the event their debit card is stolen while they're gone, or to give them a heads up the card may be used abroad, so those transactions don't get flagged as suspicious.