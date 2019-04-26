Loss of social hub to fire considered 'big hit' to Saskatchewan village

A hotel in southeastern Saskatchewan that was considered a popular gathering place for people in a number of surrounding communities has been destroyed by fire.

The Valley View Hotel in the village of Tantallon, Sask., about 225 kilometres east of Regina, went up in flames early Thursday morning.

The Rocanville Volunteer Fire Department, which responded to the blaze, says no one was inside the tin-covered building at the time.

The structure was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. (Rocanville Fire Dept/Facebook)

Fire Chief Owen Wilson says crews were on scene for several hours to ensure the flames didn't spread to neighbouring structures or a nearby field.

He says the drive from Rocanville takes between 20 and 25 minutes and the fire had taken its toll by the time firefighters arrived.

An investigator from the provincial fire commissioner's office was on the scene Thursday.