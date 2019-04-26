Loss of social hub to fire considered 'big hit' to Saskatchewan village
No one was injured in the blaze
A hotel in southeastern Saskatchewan that was considered a popular gathering place for people in a number of surrounding communities has been destroyed by fire.
The Valley View Hotel in the village of Tantallon, Sask., about 225 kilometres east of Regina, went up in flames early Thursday morning.
The Rocanville Volunteer Fire Department, which responded to the blaze, says no one was inside the tin-covered building at the time.
Fire Chief Owen Wilson says crews were on scene for several hours to ensure the flames didn't spread to neighbouring structures or a nearby field.
He says the drive from Rocanville takes between 20 and 25 minutes and the fire had taken its toll by the time firefighters arrived.
An investigator from the provincial fire commissioner's office was on the scene Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.