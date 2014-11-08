Search for Tamra Keepness continues 17 years later

It has been 17 years since Tamra Keepness disappeared from her family's home in Regina.

The five-year-old — originally from the Whitebear First Nation — went to bed at the home in the 1800 block of Ottawa Street on the evening of July 5, 2004.

Despite thousands of hours of work by investigators, hundreds of interviews and a $50,000 reward, she has not been seen since.

But police continue to search for and solicit the public for clues.

"We feel strongly that somebody out there knows something and just that little piece of information could help bring this to a successful conclusion. It might just be a piece of information that might seem irrelevant, but it could add a number of other pieces of information together," Regina Police Services Supt. Trent Stevely told CBC News.

Stevely was a plain-clothes officer when the police investigation into Tamra's disappearance began.

He's now the head of the force's investigative services division.

"I remember there were a number of resources that were put in place to try and, of course, find Tamra to begin with and then, you know, understand what exactly happened to her. So that was a number of weeks. I think it went into a number of months that all those efforts and resources were devoted to," Stevely said.

Photos from a reward poster released at a news conference about missing five-year-old Tamra Keepness are shown in Regina, Tuesday, July 13, 2004. (Troy Fleece/The Canadian Press)

The case remains open and officers with the Regina Police's cold case team continue to search for leads.

Investigators have continued to urge the public to come forward and share information that could help them find answers.

Stevely says even a seemingly irrelevant piece of information could help put the pieces together.

LISTEN| The disappearance of Tamra Keepness 17 years later

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 3:05 Remembering Tamra Keepness' disappearance 17 years later

They remain hopeful that someone will come forward.

There remains an monetary award for information in the case. In 2004, Regina's board of police commissioner authorized a $25,000 reward for information leading to Tamra's discovery. In 2014, the board increased the reward to $50,000.

Stevely said those with critical information who may be tied up with criminal justice system could also receive judicial consideration if the information brought the investigation to an end.

Anyone with knowledge of Tamra's disappearance is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.