Annual Tamra Keepness barbecue to take place Friday

The Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) will host their annual barbecue for Tamra Keepness, who was five-years-old when she went missing in 2004.

The barbecue is free and open to anyone. It will run from noon until 1 p.m. CST on Friday.

It's in the Core Community Park. Regina police announced there will be several members and civilian employees at the event.

Keepness was last seen at her Regina home on the 1800 block of Ottawa Street on July 5, 2004.

She was reported missing the next day and she has not yet been found.

Police opened what they call an extensive investigation into her disappearance, which remains open to this day.

There is a $50,000 reward for any information leading to her return.