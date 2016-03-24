New trial ordered for Kevin Goforth, convicted child killer

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for Kevin Goforth, who was jointly charged with his wife, Tammy, for killing their foster child due to starvation and neglect.

The appeal was granted due to an error in the description of the offence and it being incorrectly repeated to the jury.

In a 2-1 split, the court found the trial judge erred in its definition of mens rea, which is the intention or knowledge of wrongdoing that constitutes part of a crime.

In a written decision, the top court said the trial judge's definition was both "incorrect and incomplete" running the "very real risk that one or more jurors could have been misled as to what the Crown must prove to establish" the unlawful act.

Convicted killers sentenced to prison

The Goforths were jointly charged with second-degree murder after their four-year-old foster child died from prolonged starvation and neglect within nine months of being placed in the Regina couple's care.

Tammy and Kevin Goforth were convicted for killing a four-year-old girl in their care. Tammy was convicted of second-degree murder, while Kevin was convicted of manslaughter. (Facebook)

In 2012, the girl was rushed to a Regina hospital where she died from a brain injury that developed following cardiac arrest, as a result of malnutrition and dehydration.

A younger child, who was two at the time, had been similarly starved and neglected. She survived.

In 2016, a jury convicted Tammy Goforth of second-degree murder and causing bodily harm. She was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 17 years.

The jury acquitted her husband of murder. They convicted him of the lesser offence of manslaughter and causing bodily harm to the two-year-old. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Court throws out Goforth's appeal

Tammy Goforth also appealed her conviction and sentence, but it was dismissed unanimously by Saskatchewan's top court.

The defence argued her second-degree murder charge verdict was inconsistent with the manslaughter verdict her husband received. She wanted the court to grant her a new trial or enter a manslaughter conviction.

Tammy Goforth is taken away in handcuffs after being sentenced March 4 to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 17 years. (CBC)

She said the evidence against her in the trial was "virtually identical" to the evidence the Crown presented against Kevin.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal thought otherwise, and in the unanimous decision, Justices Neal Caldwell, Brian Barrington-Foote and Robert Leurer wrote the evidence was "not even similar."

The evidence against the Goforths

Tammy was the primary caregiver to the two foster children, who were sisters.

She was at home with the children all day, and managed the day-to-day undertakings of the household. She also dealt with the Ministry of Social Services.

"Ms. Goforth testified she had been providing food to the children and had not deprived them of sustenance. She told Mr. Goforth the children were just sick. It was primarily her decision not to seek medical care for the children," said the court's decision.

Kevin Goforth and Tammy Goforth. (Facebook )

As for Kevin Goforth, he testified that he worked six days a week in construction, and that he left before the kids woke up and returned home an hour before their bedtime.

He denied seeing the children without their clothes on, and he stated he had not seen their injuries.

"He said he believed his spouse when she told him the children were just sick and he claimed to have had no direct knowledge of their health problems. He didn't know they were confined to rooms," reads the decision.

Pink pyjama pants of the four-year-old girl were presented as evidence during the trial of Kevin and Tammy Goforth in 2016. (Crown evidence in Goforth trial)

Kevin testified he knew the girls had reduced their food intake in the previous week before the four-year-old died.

He said "they were sickly little girls, and Tammy always brought them back to health."

According to court records, Kevin Goforth said it never crossed his mind that they needed medical attention.