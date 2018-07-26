Perry Bellegarde's experience in advocacy praised by Chief Cook-Searson

The chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, the most populous band in Saskatchewan, says she's very happy Perry Bellegarde has been re-elected as leader of the Assembly of First Nations.

Bellegarde was re-elected on Wednesday following the second ballot of voting, over candidates Sheila North, Miles Richardson and Russell Diabo. A fifth candidate, Katherine Whitecloud, dropped out after the first ballot.

"[Bellegarde] has been a really good advocate for our communities and he has done a lot of work, building relationships with the [federal and provincial] governments ... and bringing our issues forward," Chief Tammy Cook-Searson told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition from Vancouver on Thursday.

Tammy Cook-Searson, chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, said she would like the priority of the Assembly of First Nations continue to address the discrepancy between funding of reserve and non-reserve schools. (Chief Tammy Cook-Searson)

One of the reasons why Cook-Searson made the trek to Vancouver, where the election was held, was so that the voice of the Lac La Ronge band could be heard, she said.

That includes advocating for a health and wellness centre for Lac La Ronge. She said the band's central location would be beneficial to surrounding communities if such a centre was built.

"It's something we've been working on lobbying for and something that we continue to lobby for," she said, adding the centre could treat people for mental health and other issues where there's a strong need.

Bellegarde secured 328 of 528 ballots during the second round of voting, but he came under fire from critics who said he appeared to have a relationship with the federal government that was too cozy.

"You have to have some kind of a relationship with the government of the day and to be able to move issues forward," Cook-Searson said.

"At the end of the day, we as a collective, as chiefs across the country, have voted him in to continue the work that he has been doing."

Cook-Searson said the priority of the AFN should be a continuation of "fiscal relationships" and addressing policies which put Indigenous communities at a disadvantage such as disproportionately less funding for schools on reserve compared to non-reserve schools.

Cook-Searson said Bellegarde's experience with the former Touchwood File Hill Qu'Appelle Tribal Council (now split into the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council and the Touchwood Agency Tribal Council) and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations was also a valuable consideration when it comes to the AFN.​

"We are anticipating that Chief Bellegarde will continue his hard work in ensuring that the treaty and inherent rights of First Nations people and communities in Saskatchewan are addressed at the national level," FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said in a press release.