On one side of a gym in Assiniboia, Sask., people are are doing cardio on different exercise machines. On the opposite end, Tammie-Lee Ballinger and her trainer-husband Nathan "Bowe" Ballinger load up a bar with weights.

After three 45-pound weights are slid onto each side, Tammie prepares herself to squat the bar.

Her husband tries to pump her up by offering words of encouragement, but Tammie cuts him off with a curt "shush." Bowe laughs it off.

"I like to be in my own head space," Tammie later explained.

Tammie-Lee Ballinger squats with well over 300 pounds on her back. Ballinger recently became a national champion powerlifter at a competition in Ottawa. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

She said where other powerlifters like to listen to metal or hard rock to get themselves energized before competitions, she's just as happy singing songs and hymns she's learned in church.

That's not the only difference between her and other powerlifters.

In 2006, Tammie underwent major surgery on her shoulder. She said at the time, there were only two surgeons in Canada who would even consider operating on her.

According to Bowe, the surgery on Tammie's shoulder removed the clavicle bone on the left side of her body. Tammie said screws and plates were inserted, but those were broken while she was working out. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

"They had written me off to compensation and told me that I would never be able to lift above five pounds again," Tammie said.

Now she's a national level powerlifting champion.

"I don't know if I'm still in shock or just disbelief in myself," Tammie said.

It wasn't an easy road to get to this point in her life.

She and her husband have put in countless hours in gyms around Saskatchewan in order to make it possible.

A medical marvel

Tammie didn't always have powerlifting dreams. After her surgery, she started working out in an effort to lose weight, using one- and two-pound dumbbells.

"As the muscle built itself, I was just actually in a gym one day and my arm went up high," Tammie said.

"All of a sudden there was that snap, crack. It almost sounded like a crunch of a finger cracking or your elbow cracking but it was my shoulder, and all of a sudden my shoulder was up and my hand was raised above my head."

Tammie and Bowe train in multiple gyms in cities and towns around Saskatchewan, including Assiniboia and Moose Jaw, depending on what equipment they need. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

She said the snapping and crunching noises that she heard were surgically implanted screws and plates in her shoulder breaking into pieces.

"It no longer had as much pain as what it was before when it wouldn't move," Tammie said.

Bowe said through working out, they had essentially gotten the muscle to take over all functions in Tammie's shoulder.

"We're a miracle, and we go past knowledge in what (doctors) are trained to do," Bowe said.

Tammie prepares to deadlift over 300 pounds — some 60 times more than doctors told her she would ever be able to lift after her shoulder surgery. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Bowe said at one point, Tammie was prescribed six different kinds of pain medication. She's since quit cold turkey.

She said her doctor scolded her for dropping the drugs and told her she could have died from starving her body of the medication.

Tammie started powerlifting in 2017. Now, the only thing her body craves is working out.

Learning new skills

A bodybuilder, Bowe had to learn how to train Tammie properly as a powerlifter. He attended a course to become a trainer, which involved learning how to grip the bar and position himself differently than he would when he is bodybuilding.

"A lot of body builders, it's more about reps than the function of what you're doing to grow the muscle to make it form and change," Tammie said. "With powerlifting, it's about instantaneous power, not the longevity or the look."

Tammie and Bowe met through Facebook, where Tammie said she saw Bowe sharing scripture from the Bible. Bowe moved to Assiniboia, Sask., to make positive changes in his life, and Tammie followed him. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Bowe described bodybuilding as an attack on the muscle to make it transform, where powerlifting is more about precise movement.

"We're trying to have more of an explosive rep, a rep max, so we slow down the process; we don't attack the muscle to make a change," Bowe said.

After figuring out how Tammie's muscles in her shoulder work, Bowe started taking note of how much power she was able to produce. Bowe said Tammie essentially became his competitor.

"I figured if she can compete with me, she can compete with the women out there," Bowe said.

In her short time powerlifting, Tammie has already stacked up provincial and western Canadian gold medals. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Tammie said other fellow gym-goers were impressed by her power and encouraged her to try lifting competitively.

Thirteen years after her surgery, she's now capable of deadlifting 405 pounds. Her maximum squat is 405 pounds and her maximum bench press is 295 pounds.

Car accident nearly put nationals into jeopardy

In February, Tammie was in a car accident in Regina.

But she wasn't able to take any of the medications she was provided because it would go against the Canadian Powerlifting Union's anti-doping rules. She had to manage her injuries by working with a chiropractor and getting massages.

Tammie took home the gold medal at the Canadian Powerlifting Union's national competition on March 4. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

She still deals with back spasms as a result of the crash, something she had to cope with while competing at nationals in March.

"When she got down to do bench press, we had failed a couple of lifts — not that we couldn't press the bench press — we passed 110 kilos," Bowe said.

"We were going for a national record, but because her back was acting up, she was trying to squeeze the bar, she couldn't, because her back was spasming."

Bowe said the pair were a little bit disappointed that they couldn't break the national record.

But that hasn't diminished their powerlifting dreams.

Tammie said she has her eyes set on some national level records, and the pair are eyeing the possibility of attending a world championship calibre event in the fall.