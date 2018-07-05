Community barbecue marks 14 years since Tamra Keepness disappeared

July 5 marks a sombre anniversary in Regina.

It was on that date in 2004 that five-year-old Tamra Keepness was last seen. She vanished without a trace from her home on the 1800 block of Ottawa Street.

As has become tradition, a barbecue has been organized for this July 5 to honour Keepness, originally from Whitebear First Nation, who would now be 19 years old.

When she disappeared in 2004, hundreds of people, including civilians and police, scoured the city for any shred of information that might point to Tamra's whereabouts.

Fourteen years later, her disappearance remains an open investigation with a $50,000 reward offered for information that helps police find her.

Regina Treaty and Status Indian Services put on the annual event in Tamra's honour, with police helping to serve food.

The barbecue goes Thursday from noon until 3 p.m. CST in Core Community Park.

Anyone with information about Keepness's disappearance is asked contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.