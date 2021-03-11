Close call at Table Mountain after child slips off chairlift

Liam Gratton, a 12-year-old North Battleford boy, was tagging along with his brother and a couple of his brother's friends for a day at Table Mountain.

The group was headed up on the chairlift, with Gratton seated on the outside. Before they could dismount, Gratton slipped off and was holding on to the chair, with the bar latched into the crook of his elbows.

The people in the chair behind the boys took a video of the incident. When they boys got home, they told their mother, Kayla Gratton, what had happened.

"The video surfaced a few hours later, and that was just ... my stomach, I just sunk. I couldn't believe what I was watching," she said.

"But it really didn't sink in until Sunday when my husband and I both realized that this could have went completely the other way. He could have fallen. And I mean, the results would have been horrific."

Liam's brother estimated the drop was about 30 feet. Liam said he held on for probably two minutes, but said he wasn't nervous.

"I was kind of proud of myself to hold on that long," Liam said.

Kayla said she doesn't think there is a safety concern specifically with anything at Table Mountain, but that people should be aware of safety features available to them.

"So me as a mom of a child that it did happen to, my concern would be just to get it out there, that you should put the safety bar down," she said.

"And that's what it's designed for, to make sure you don't fall off. Make sure you're sitting to the very back of the chairlift so that you don't get to that edge and then happen to slip."

