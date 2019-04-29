Regina man pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2017 death

A man whose trial for manslaughter was scheduled to begin Monday pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sylas Moneybird was 20 years old in 2017 when he was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 22-year-old Jesse Moneybird.

Jesse was found in downtown Regina with life-threatening injuries on June 9, 2017, after a fight broke out between two groups. He died in hospital June 10.

Sylas was also charged with robbery with violence. The Crown said it wished to stay that charge after the sentencing for the manslaughter charge was completed.

Sylas' next court appearance is August 9.