Swift Current man fined for workplace violation resulting in injury

A Swift Current man has been fined $4,900 after a workplace incident ended with serious injury of another worker.

A statement from Labour Relations and Workplace Safety said the incident happened in September 2016 near Shaunavon.

Forster was operating a boom truck to pick up pipes from the back of a trailer. A piece of pipe came loose and struck another worker, who sustained several injuries.

Trevor Graham Forster was found guilty on May 2 and was fined on August 1.

Forster was fined $3,500 plus a surcharge of $1,400 for the incident.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety that workers can be charged up to $500,000 for causing the death or serious injury of another worker.