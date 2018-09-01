No injuries after boat with 13 aboard sinks in southern Sask. lake

All 13 people aboard a boat that sank in Lake Diefenbaker Friday night escaped unscathed.

Saskatchewan RCMP say they received a call around 12:30 a.m. CST Saturday that a boat had sunk near Prairie Lake Regional Park, about 200 kilometres west of Regina.

According to RCMP, there was a malfunction with the boat and it started taking on water at around 9:30 p.m.

Nine people had made it back to shore but four others, including three children, were still missing.

RCMP oficers headed to Prairie Lake, while others went to Herbert Ferry Regional Park, on the south side of the lake, where the missing people were believed to be.

The four separated boaters were found on the south shoreline. There were no injuries and all 13 people were wearing life-jackets.

"We were quite worried with kids in the water," said Cpl. Shannon Brouwer of the Swift Current RCMP detachment.

"It's law that you have enough life-jackets on the boat for how many people you have.… At that point, please just wear them," she said.

"Once you're in the water, it's going to be very difficult to be putting on a life-jacket."

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.