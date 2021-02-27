After lobbying province for vaccine, Swift Current mayor glad to see people in region getting shots

The mayor of Swift Current is thanking Saskatchewan's provincial government, after people in the province's southwest started getting COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Mayor Al Bridal had lobbied the government to provide vaccines in the region. Earlier this month, he expressed frustration that nearly two months into inoculations in the province, his region was one of only two that had not received any doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

That changed this past week, when vaccines started being administered in the region.

Bridal said Saturday while he hasn't heard anything official about how many doses arrived, he's heard through word of mouth they are being administered.

"I know the people I've talked to have been very, very happy about it," he said.

Seniors and staff at care homes are being vaccinated, and seniors who live independently have been called into clinics.

The Willow Creek Manor in Swift Current said in a social media post that its seniors and some staff received a first dose on Friday.

Bridal said it's good to see vaccines coming into the southwest and he's glad the provincial government listened, even if it was a month later than he would have hoped.

"I understand it's a tough job, but I would like to thank the province for getting the vaccine out finally to Swift Current," Bridal said. "There'll be a certain sense of relief that vaccines are finally flowing, because people are so tired of the restrictions and so tired of not being able to see family members."

Bridal said vaccines are a step toward enabling people to do things like visit relatives' homes and see their children play sports.

"The relief is just starting, and the real relief will come by June, when quite a few of us have the vaccine and then we can return more to normal. I'm not sure it'll ever be normal again, but more to what we think is normal."

Mayor Al Bridal is glad the province is finally getting vaccines to the southwest. (Al Bridal for Mayor/Facebook)

He's hoping to see more vaccines in the future and was encouraged to see the AstraZeneca vaccine approved this week to be used in Canada.

He said it's important people remember getting the vaccine isn't just for them, but for others too.

"I know people are hesitant about it … but it's not just you you're protecting. You're protecting your loved ones, your mom, your grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads, children, your friends," he said.

"If we can get a lot more people vaccinated … we all know that that will just be a safer society."