Explosive device found at Swift Current teen's home

A teenager in Swift Current, Sask., who was already on probation for possessing a pipe bomb, is facing more charges after RCMP say they found an improvised explosive device in his home.

The 17-year-old boy was to appear in court Tuesday afternoon on charges that include making or possessing explosives and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The teen wasn't home when officers went to his residence early Tuesday morning to check on the status of his probation.

Police say they discovered the explosive device, some other weapons and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine.

The device was destroyed by the RCMP's bomb disposal team and Mounties arrested the boy following a brief foot chase that occurred after he returned home later in the morning.

The boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also charged with failing to comply with a sentence and possession of crystal meth.