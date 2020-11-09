Swift Current municipal, school board elections postponed due to snowstorm

The winter storm buffeting Saskatchewan has forced the City of Swift Current to postpone its municipal and school board elections.

Freezing rain and snow have hit southern and central Saskatchewan hard since Sunday morning. As a result, an election returning officer decided Swift Current's municipal election, slated for Monday, will be postponed and rescheduled.

"The first priority in an election is to ensure that all voters are able to cast their ballots on Election Day," Jackie Schlamp, Swift Current municipal election returning officer, said in a news release.

The "significant accumulation of snow" has caused "most city streets to be impassable at this time," said Schlamp, so the election has been pushed to Thursday, Nov. 12.

The three polling stations — Innovation Credit Union i-Plex Auditorium, Chinook Golf Course Clubhouse and Trailview Alliance Church — will be open on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Our City crews have been working extremely hard to get main arterial roads cleared and to ensure that Emergency Services crews can deploy if, and when, they are needed," Swift Current chief administrative officer Tim Marcus said in the release.

"By Thursday, our crews will have progressed to the point that Polling Stations can be safely accessed by Voters and Election Workers, alike."

The city will continue to release information about the election when possible.

Citizens are encouraged to check the city's Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest information.

First responders urge residents to stay home

Hutch Ambulance Service, the paramedic service in Swift Current, a city nearly 230 kilometres west of Regina, is urging locals to stay indoors until the weather improves because first responders are resorting to "alternative means" to answer calls.

"Most of our city is down to one lane (or less) and most roads are impassable and our units need to be able to get to emergency calls in and around the city," Hutch Ambulance said in a Facebook post Monday morning.

"We are at a point where we may be using alternative means to get to people that may need urgent care."

Hutch also posted a photo of two crew members who arrived at the station Sunday night via snowmobile because of the road conditions in Swift Current.