Swift Current, Sask., remains in state of emergency due to flooding from creek

Swift Current, Sask., has been experiencing flooding over the last few days due to the spring melt, so much so that the city called an official state of emergency at 5 p.m. CST Tuesday night.

As of 4 p.m. CST Wednesday, the city remained under that state of emergency, as water levels continued to be high.

The city said the decision to declare the emergency was meant as a proactive measure, as there is the potential of increased spring water run-off. The city said the source of the flooding is the Swift Current Creek.

"The [emergency] act enables us to restrict access of the public to work zones or an area under flood conditions. It also allows us to call on residents in unsafe areas that may flood to evacuate," said Swift Current Fire Chief Ryan Hunter in a video message to the public on Wednesday afternoon.

"Right now we're doing everything in our power to keep residents and their property safe."

High water levels at Swift Current Creek on Tuesday. (Swift Current Fire Department/Facebook)

When the city first declared the state of emergency, it said the warmer temperatures quickly melting the snowpack in the watershed had resulted in Duncairn Dam releasing some water into the Swift Current Creek.

"The current Swift Current Creek water levels match the flood events of 1997 and 2011, with the possibility of more run-off yet to come from the Cypress Hills," said the City of Swift Current in a news release on Wednesday.

The city is warning all low-lying homes around the Swift Current Creek to have a 72-Hour safety kit or a to-go bag ready in case of evacuation.

Residents can pick up sandbagging items at the City Service Centre.