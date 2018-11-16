Police trying to find driver of truck that ended up in Swift Current creek

Police are looking for a man they say may have been driving a truck that crashed into a frozen creek Friday morning in Swift Current, Sask.

Shortly after 6 a.m. CST, Swift Current RCMP responded to a call from a passerby about a truck that was partly submerged in a creek that runs along Sixth Avenue NE, according to a news release.

Police said it appeared the red Dodge truck had been heading south when it went off the road, crashed through a guard rail and came to rest in the water. The passenger side of the truck was still under water Friday afternoon, according to police.

The truck veered off the roadway on Swift Current's 6th Avenue NE, and went into the creek, according to police. (Google Maps)

Police couldn't find a driver at the scene. They tracked down the registered owner and confirmed he wasn't driving at the time of the crash.

Police are now looking for 26-year-old Colton Koop of Swift Current, who may have been using the truck on Friday morning. Police said they want to confirm how he is doing and find out what may have happened leading up to the crash.

Anyone who knows where Koop may be, or has information about this collision, is asked to contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP at (306)-778-4870 or their local police service.