Swift Current RCMP shoot 23-year-old man while responding to call about assault

Swift Current RCMP say am officer shot and injjured a 23-year-old man in an encounter on Thursday.

Police were called to a report of an assault with a weapon at an apartment on the 500 block of Robert Street E at around 5:45 p.m.

There, RCMP said, the response "involved the discharge of a firearm," and the suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police charged the 23-year-old man with two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of assaulting a police officer, and several other charges.

Because the incident resulted in injury, an external agency must do an investigation into the incident, per the RCMP Act.

RCMP requested the Saskatoon Police Service take that on.

The Saskatchewan RCMP has also requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent investigation observer.