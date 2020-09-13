Swift Current RCMP search for missing woman

Police in Swift Current say a woman, who was involved in a single-vehicle crash last night, is missing.

Rebecca Lewans from Shaunavon, Sask., is believed to be missing after a crash on Grid Road 738, about 11 kilometres west of Cabri and eight kilometres south of Shackleton, Sask.

Police said they think Lewans may be confused and officers are worried for her well-being.

She is a 41-year-old white woman, with a medium build. She is about five feet, eight inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair. Police said she isn't wearing shoes or a jacket.

Anyone with information about Lewans was asked to contact 911, Saskatchewan RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.