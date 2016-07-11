Swift Current RCMP continue to search for dogs suspected stolen

The Swift Current Rural RCMP detachment say they're still investigating the reports of five dogs suspected stolen.

The reports all came from residents of rural municipalities near Lac Pelletier and Swift Current in the southwest area of the province.

The RCMP advised dog owners from these areas to watch out for any suspicious activity in a news release earlier this week.

On Thursday, RCMP investigated a report that someone was suspected of trying to lure a dog away from a home in Swift Current.

RCMP said investigation determined there was no connection between this incident and the cases of the missing dogs.

The five missing dogs are from three separate cases of alleged theft, according to another RCMP news release.

The Swift Current Rural RCMP detachment is asking anyone with information to contact them.