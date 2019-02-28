2 bodies discovered after trailer fire near Swift Current

Two people were found dead after two trailers burned near Swift Current, Sask.

The Rural Municipality of Swift Current's fire department says the fire happened Wednesday afternoon just west of the city.

Fire Chief Louis Cherpin said the trailers were fully engulfed by the time fire trucks from the RM and City of Swift current fire departments arrived.

"We got there within minutes of the call," he said. "We all know the mobile homes, the older ones, go up like matchsticks and unfortunately, there was nothing we could do."

Two bodies were discovered after the fire was extinguished.

The coroner's office has been called in and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The names haven't been released.