Swift Current elects new mayor, mostly new city council

There's a new mayor and mostly new city council in Swift Current, Sask.

The city held its civic election on Thursday, which was supposed to take place on Monday but was delayed because of a winter snowstorm over the weekend.

Al Bridal defeated incumbent Denis Perrault by 597 votes, according to the results on the City of Swift Current's website.

Bridal had 2,497 votes, compared to Perrault's 1,900.

Bridal served as a city councillor for six years and school board trustee for 10 years.

Denis was elected mayor in 2016 — gaining 84 per cent of the vote — which the city's website says is a record percentage in Swift Current's history.

There will be some fresh faces in city council as well.

Only two incumbent councillors are returning — Ryan Plewis and Pat Friesen — so there will be four new people in council: Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe, Tom Christiansen, John Wall, and Ryan Switzer.

Results are unofficial until declared by the returning officer on Monday, Nov. 16.