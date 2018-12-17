Swift Current resident aims to prevent city from culling crows

Maria Lewans doesn't want her city to kill its crows, so she's heading to court on their behalf.

She said she felt sick when she heard Swift Current was considering shooting the birds in the city's Saulteaux Park.

"I thought it was ridiculous, that that's how we solve our problems by killing things," she said. "I think they're all very important to our ecosystem and I think they all kind of deserve a right to life."

She said she contacted the city about her concerns but didn't hear back and feared the administration didn't take her "correspondence seriously."

Lewans then pursued legal action.

City claims crows 'dive bomb children'

"Crows have become a nuisance within Saulteaux Park damaging property, depositing feces, carcasses of smaller dead birds and garbage on playground equipment and splash pools," according to court documents filed on behalf of the city and shared with the CBC by Lewans.

"On occasion they will even dive bomb children, frightening them."

It says people asked the city to take action. Furthermore, it says the city has taken unspecified "measures" to remove the crows, but they did not work.

"To date, it has not shot any crows but intends to do so if all other measures fail."

A spokesperson for the city said no one would comment prior to the hearing. They also said they couldn't provide the number of complaints or crows.

However, a report in the Prairie Post said the city received a complaint in March and that the pest control officer planned to "assess the situation" in April.

Lewans said she understands the city has to acknowledge complaints, but feels as if there is a better way, like scare tactics or harassment techniques.

Prairie naturalist says shooting 'ineffective'

Trevor Herriot, Saskatchewan prairie naturalist and writer agrees, and said shooting the crows is not a long term solution.

"It generally is ineffective," he said. "You think you're changing things but you're not really, because what brings the crows to our urban areas is the way we make the environment."

He said crows enjoy developed urban areas, particularly urban parks which boast both tree clusters and accessible garbage.

The crows will likely come back to roost so long as those attractions remain.

"To just take a gun as a matter of urban policy to eliminate the creatures that we have really in sense welcomed in the city landscapes is appalling," Herriot said.

He said cities should take time to check in on the validity of complaints, particularly that the crows are leaving dead animals around or chasing children.

"I'm dubious about both of those things," he said. "This is not a dominant crow behaviour, and to go ahead and start shooting crows on the basis of a couple of reports is a ridiculous scapegoating of the whole population."

Herriot said it's troubling when cities act quickly based on a few complaints, without consulting the general population. He noted similar moves have been made with rabbits.

Crows, like Ravens and Magpies, are not protected under the Migratory Bird Convention Act in Canada.

"It's a shame, because these are amongst the most intelligent, social, garrulous birds," he said. "The crows don't get to sit in the court and speak on their own behalf, so when a private citizen does this I think it's a great moment in this assertion of what's right and moral."

Lewan's case is scheduled be heard Monday at Court of Queen's Bench in Swift Current.

Court documents show the city will argue crows are not protected under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, the Constitution Act or the Criminal Code.

It further states that hunting crows is allowed under the Wildlife Regulations and the pest control officer has a government issued "Nuisance Wildlife Control Special Permit."

Lewan is not a lawyer, but she's hopeful the hearing will lead to an understanding about the habits and role of crows.

"Humans aren't the only species on this planet that deserve to live," she said.