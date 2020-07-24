SHA advises person who visited stores in Swift Current has tested positive for COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued another advisory after a person who shopped at a number of stores in Swift Current tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA said the individual did hand sanitize prior to entering the stores, but was not wearing a mask and could have passed along the virus through air droplets.

Anyone who attended these businesses on July 14 during the listed times should be monitoring for symptoms.

Home Hardware, 1 a.m. to noon;

Dollarama (Swift Current Mall), 3:00-3:15 p.m.;

Staples, 3:20-4:10 p.m.;

Canadian Tire, 4:15-4:30 p.m.

The SHA also issued an advisory for the rural municipalities of Cut Knife and Hillsdale.

It said there has been an increase in community transmission in those areas.

It says there have been four cases that have not been linked to each other.