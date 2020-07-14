Skip to Main Content
9 Swift Current-area businesses linked to COVID-19 cases
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued an advisory about specific businesses in Swift Current, Sask., where COVID-19 exposures may have happened.

Motel, credit union, grocery stores, Walmart and Canadian Tire included on list

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the Walmart store in Swift Current is one of nine places recently visited by people who later tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Street View)

The release came after confirmation that nine area businesses were visited by people who have now tested positive for the virus as of July 11, SHA said.

They include a motel, a credit union, grocery stores and big box stores like Walmart and Canadian Tire.

The visits to the affected businesses happened from June 29 to July 10.

The health authority said all the businesses have been complying with guidelines to​ minimize COVID-19 transmission.

It said anyone who atte​​nded these businesses during the times listed should be monitoring for symptoms (all are in Swift Current unless noted, all times are CST):

  • K Motel: June 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.; July 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Credit Un​​ion: July 4, multiple times.
  • Dickson A​​gencies: July 4, multiple times.
  • Lac Pelletier Regio​​nal Park Golf Course clubhouse: July 5, 3:45 to 4 p.m.
  • Great W​​​est Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper): July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Walm​art: July 7, 6:30 to 6:45 p.m.
  • Pion​​eer Co-op Grocery store: July 7, 5:20 to 5:50 p.m.
  • Canadi​​an Tire: July 7, 7:50 to 8 p.m.; July 8, 12:30 to 1 p.m.; July 10, unknown time.
  • Cabri ​Co-op: July 9, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
