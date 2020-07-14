9 Swift Current-area businesses linked to COVID-19 cases
Motel, credit union, grocery stores, Walmart and Canadian Tire included on list
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued an advisory about specific businesses in Swift Current, Sask., where COVID-19 exposures may have happened.
The release came after confirmation that nine area businesses were visited by people who have now tested positive for the virus as of July 11, SHA said.
They include a motel, a credit union, grocery stores and big box stores like Walmart and Canadian Tire.
The visits to the affected businesses happened from June 29 to July 10.
The health authority said all the businesses have been complying with guidelines to minimize COVID-19 transmission.
It said anyone who attended these businesses during the times listed should be monitoring for symptoms (all are in Swift Current unless noted, all times are CST):
- K Motel: June 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.; July 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Credit Union: July 4, multiple times.
- Dickson Agencies: July 4, multiple times.
- Lac Pelletier Regional Park Golf Course clubhouse: July 5, 3:45 to 4 p.m.
- Great West Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper): July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walmart: July 7, 6:30 to 6:45 p.m.
- Pioneer Co-op Grocery store: July 7, 5:20 to 5:50 p.m.
- Canadian Tire: July 7, 7:50 to 8 p.m.; July 8, 12:30 to 1 p.m.; July 10, unknown time.
- Cabri Co-op: July 9, 11 to 11:15 a.m.