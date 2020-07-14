9 Swift Current-area businesses linked to COVID-19 cases

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued an advisory about specific businesses in Swift Current, Sask., where COVID-19 exposures may have happened.

The release came after confirmation that nine area businesses were visited by people who have now tested positive for the virus as of July 11, SHA said.

They include a motel, a credit union, grocery stores and big box stores like Walmart and Canadian Tire.

The visits to the affected businesses happened from June 29 to July 10.

The health authority said all the businesses have been complying with guidelines to​ minimize COVID-19 transmission.

It said anyone who atte​​nded these businesses during the times listed should be monitoring for symptoms (all are in Swift Current unless noted, all times are CST):