Swift Current Broncos suspends head coach indefinitely for alleged conduct violation

The Swift Current Broncos have suspended head coach Devan Praught indefinitely due to an alleged violation of the Western Hockey League's standards of conduct, the team announced Tuesday.

Praught's suspension stems from an unspecified on-ice incident during a Broncos practice on Monday.

Assistant coach Taras McEwen will assume head coaching duties until further notice as the WHL Security Network conducts an investigation into the matter, the team said.

Praught, 36, was appointed as the team's head coach last year after previously serving as the interim coach, stepping in after the departure of coach and general manager Dean Brockman in October 2021.

The Broncos will not be commenting further on the situation, the team said.