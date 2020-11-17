Swift Current actor makes film debut in Hallmark Christmas movie

Swift Current actor Sean Savoy had his movie debut this fall and says it never would have happened without the mentorship of actor Adam Beach.

Savoy was going to school at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon when he had a chance to attend a talk by Beach. Savoy spoke with Beach afterward, asking how to become an actor.

"He gave me, like, a cheeky answer, he said, 'Well, you know, you get an agent, move to L.A. There's nothing to it,'" Savoy said.

Savoy thought there must be a better answer and told Beach he wouldn't stop contacting him until he found out.

"For whatever reason, he took to me, and he's kind of become my mentor," Savoy said.

Eventually, Savoy moved to Vancouver and Beach helped him find an agent.

"He's helped me every step of the way. So it's because of Adam Beach that I'm here, purely because of that."

Trying to make it as an actor is difficult. Savoy said sometimes he'd hear nothing for weeks and wonder whether he was doing the right thing. He was lamenting to his girlfriend that he'd never get his first role when he checked his phone.

"It was just like out of a movie," Savoy said. "I had gotten the role, like, seconds after I just said, 'You know, this might not be for me.'" he said. "Talk about, you know, like a gift from God or something, right at that moment."

Savoy had the role of a Christmas tree salesman in a Hallmark movie called Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater.

"It's kind of, like, a blink and you miss me kind of role," he said.

It was the sixth audition he had done for Jackie Lind, a casting director who is also from Saskatchewan.

He was on set for eight hours on Sept. 24, the day before his 21st birthday.

"It was, like, the best birthday gift I've ever been given."

First experience on movie set was 'fantastic'

Savoy had only done theatre before and said being on a film set was a whole new experience.

"Just talking with the camera operator, stand-ins, lighting technicians. I was turning every which way, like, asking everyone questions, you know, and it was fantastic."

He said the energy on set was fun and he's glad his first role wasn't in a serious drama. As a bonus, the food at the hospitality trailer was great, too.

While he didn't tell anyone he knew that he was in the film, people saw him in it anyway. He said he's received a lot of "wholesome" support.

My wife Christina has been binging Hallmark Christmas movies. Very cool to see Swift Current’s Sean Savoy in one of them! Totally nailed the role of Christmas Tree Salesman in Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater. <a href="https://t.co/JpCi2kqUhy">pic.twitter.com/JpCi2kqUhy</a> —@ryan_switzer

Since he moved to Vancouver, he's had 30 auditions. He still has to go to work as a server at a restaurant, a job he calls "cliche" for an aspiring actor.

Savoy said he's going to keep auditioning, keep watching movies, and keep being a fan of movies, doing whatever he can to start his career.

"Maybe I have a knack for it. If they're willing to have me, I'm more than willing to participate in this industry."