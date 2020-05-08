SWAT call in Regina leads to six arrests

Regina police say six people were arrested following a SWAT call on Thursday night.

Police say on the evening of May 7, the special weapons and tactics team was sent to the 1600 block of Toronto Street.

The six people were taken into custody without incident and police say the investigation is continuing.

Police say there may be criminal charges as a result of the incident but will not be releasing other details right now.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place during the incident.