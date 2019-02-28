SUV crashes through front of Regina medical clinic

An SUV plowed through the front of a Regina medical clinic earlier today.

Police said there are no reports of injuries.

They say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. CST in the 2700 block of Montague Street.

An employee says the River Heights Medical Clinic was closed over the noon hour. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

An employee at the River Heights Medical Clinic said there were only two people in the clinic at the time — herself and a doctor in the back.

She said the clinic was nearly empty because it was closed over the noon hour. She also said no one was hurt.

The River Heights Medical Clinic is near Kiwanis Park. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The circumstances of the collision were under police investigation.

No other details were available.