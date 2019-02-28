Photos
SUV crashes through front of Regina medical clinic
A sport utility vehicle crashed through the front of the River Heights Medical Clinic on Regina's Montague Street over the noon hour on Thursday. The circumstances of the collision are unclear, but police and clinic staff were reporting that no one was injured.
No reports of injuries as clinic was mostly empty at time of crash
An SUV plowed through the front of a Regina medical clinic earlier today.
Police said there are no reports of injuries.
They say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. CST in the 2700 block of Montague Street.
An employee at the River Heights Medical Clinic said there were only two people in the clinic at the time — herself and a doctor in the back.
She said the clinic was nearly empty because it was closed over the noon hour. She also said no one was hurt.
The circumstances of the collision were under police investigation.
No other details were available.
