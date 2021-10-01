Several suspicious overnight fires in Moose Jaw cause $60K in damage

The Moose Jaw Police Service is investigating a string of suspicious fires early Friday morning that totalled an estimated $60,000 in damage.

Police and the Moose Jaw Fire Department said they were first called to a fire in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest. A garbage can fire had spread to a business, leading to an estimated $5,000 in damage.

Another call came just a few hours later at 3:50 a.m. CST. A camper trailer in the 1300 block of Spadina Street had caught fire, causing about $15,000 in damage.

Less than 10 minutes later, another call came in about a garage fire in the 900 block of Iroquois Street West. The garage was fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a neighbouring garage.

No one was injured in any of the fires, police said.

Moose Jaw authorities are asking anyone with information about these three suspicious fires to contact police, or Crime Stoppers.