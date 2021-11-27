Police investigating suspicious deaths after 2 bodies found in vehicle northeast of Prince Albert: Sask. RCMP

Police in Saskatchewan are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people found in a vehicle northeast of Prince Albert on Thursday night.

Prince Albert RCMP found the bodies in a vehicle near Highway 355, between Albertville and Meath Park, just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Friday news release.

RCMP say they will release more information about the two people within the next few days.

Police said the initial investigation determined the deaths are suspicious in nature, and the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is now leading the investigation.

On Friday afternoon, Prince Albert RCMP warned there will be increased police presence in the rural municipality of Garden River, where the bodies were found, and asked the public to avoid areas where officers were present.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).