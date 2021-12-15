Sask. RCMP probe suspicious death on Black Lake First Nation

RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.

Officers were called to the Black Lake First Nation at around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a death, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

They found a 27-year-old man dead at a home.

The RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police have not identified the man who died and said no further details can be provided at this time.