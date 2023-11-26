Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run near Cut Knife, Sask.

A man is dead in what is a suspected hit and run on Highway #40, near Cut Knife, Sask.

RCMP say they responded to a call about a collision that involved a pedestrian at about 8:00 p.m., on Friday on the highway about two kilometres from the town, which is about 55 kilometres west of North Battleford.

Officers and paramedics immediately attended to the injured man, 26, from Ahtahkakoop First Nation, but he was declared dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP say the man was struck by a vehicle, but there was no driver or vehicle found at the scene.

Cut Knife RCMP are asking for help to identify the driver and vehicle involved.

They ask anyone who was travelling east on Highway #40 near Cut Knife between 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. to call them at 306-398-3500 or contact them through the Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers' website.