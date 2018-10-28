Police called about suspected bomb at Ponteix, Sask., business

A suspected bomb found in a business in Ponteix, Sask., on Saturday has turned out to be harmless.

RCMP received a complaint around 10 a.m. CST that there was a suspicious-looking item inside the business.

The scene was evacuated while police investigated, with help from the Saskatchewan RCMP's explosive disposal unit.

Police at the Ponteix detachment would not provide any details about the item or whether the incident was considered a hoax.

RCMP are still investigating. They're asking anyone with more details to contact the Ponteix detachment at 306-625-6400 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.