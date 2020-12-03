A man accused of stealing from a Regina store ran off with the goods, but it wasn't exactly a clean getaway.

While fleeing, he dropped his cell phone, which included his name and photo — and now police are investigating.

It happened Thursday at Groovy Mama, a store that sells baby supplies.

The owner of the store, Cara Zimmerman, was working behind the front desk at the time of the theft.

She says the suspect came in and proceeded to grab armfuls of items worth hundreds of dollars. Then he made a run for it.

Zimmerman says she chased the suspect until she noticed he had dropped his cell phone.

This wasn't the first time this man had allegedly stolen from the store, according to Zimmerman.

There was a previous theft before which she did not report to the police.

"He has come into my store before," she said.

"Maybe a month or two ago and was checking the place out. He grabbed a bag from my front entrance, but it was just donations so I didn't really make a big deal about it."

This time, Zimmerman, recognized the man as soon as he walked into the store.

She closed the store down for the day and reported the theft to the police.

The incident is still under investigation.