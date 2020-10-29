Suspect arrested after man dies from stabbing in Moose Jaw

A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Moose Jaw and died, police say.

Officers responded to the zero block of Stradacona Street West at about 3:20 p.m. CST Wednesday after a report of an assault, Moose Jaw police said in a news release.

Police and EMS found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed. Police say the man died at the scene from his wounds.

Investigation led officers to a home on the 400 block of Ominica Street East. They found a 33-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of the home.

After making "extensive efforts" to get the man to surrender, police say they got help from the RCMP Emergency Response Unit.

RCMP officers entered the home at about 3:00 a.m. CST on Thursday and arrested the 33-year-old suspect without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Moose Jaw police.