Surging revenues turn projected Sask. deficit into $1B surplus
A $463M deficit was forecast in the spring
After forecasting a big deficit in the spring, the Saskatchewan government is now expecting to finish the fiscal year with a $1-billion budget surplus.
In March, when the spring budget came out, the province said the deficit would be about $463 million.
But in a first-quarter financial update provided Tuesday morning, the government said there has been a major turnaround due to higher resource revenues. That's a reflection of higher commodity prices for things like potash and oil.
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said the improvement means the province can balance the budget, pay down debt and roll out an "affordabililty" plan.
As part of that plan, all Saskatchewan residents who are 18 years of age or older and have filed a tax return will receive a $500 cheque in the fall.
