Province aims to cut surgical waits with $10M cash infusion

Facing a growing surgical wait-list, the Saskatchewan government announced Wednesday it is investing $10 million to pay for 1,700 additional surgeries over the next five months.

The procedures will include everything from hip and knee replacements to cataract surgeries. The province is also putting an emphasis on certain cardiac care, including a valve replacement procedure for people who are not candidates for open heart surgery.

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation procedures will increase by 60 per cent and will be offered in both Saskatoon and Regina, to minimize the need for people to travel.

"I read the personal letters from people waiting for surgery and cardiac procedures and I assure you that reducing the length of time people wait for their procedures is a priority for our government," Health Minister Jim Reiter said. "We are committed to improving wait times."

Demand for surgeries up

In order to meet the March 2020 target, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will increase surgical hours in hospitals and will contract out more services to doctors' offices and private clinics.

The provincial government was quick to say the increase in surgical wait times is not due to reduced services, but rather an increase in patients who need care.

Most of the surgeries will take place in Regina and Saskatoon, but surgical hours will also be increased in other communities, including Lloydminster, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw.