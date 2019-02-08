Sask. Health Authority notifies 13 surgical patients of improperly sterilized tools
3 of the 13 patients were exposed to the instruments on surgeries that took place on Feb. 1 and 4
Thirteen people have been notified they may have been exposed to improperly sterilized instruments at Saskatoon City Hospital, increasing the risk of post-surgical infection.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said instruments used in surgery did not go through a final step of steam sterilization. Those instruments were used in surgeries that took place at the hospital on Friday, Feb. 1 and Monday, Feb. 4.
Three people were exposed to these instruments. Since the Saskatchewan Health Authority was not able to narrow down who these three patients were, they notified all 13 patients who may have been at risk in those two days.
While the final step of sterilization was missed, the instruments were sterilized through the washer-disinfector cycle, according to the health authority. This cycle destroys blood-borne pathogens like HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C.
After surgery there is always an increased risk of infection around the surgical cut. This risk of infection has increased for the three patients involved, but the risk of infection is still low, the SHA said.
The health authority said it would be conducting an internal quality review to look into the incident, to prevent it from occurring again.
