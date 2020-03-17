Sask. carbon tax court challenge postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The Supreme Court of Canada has postponed until at least June hearing a constitutional challenge of the federal government's carbon tax.

The top court was to have heard the challenge, launched by Saskatchewan and Ontario and supported by several other provinces, next week.

But, as part of a country-wide effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, the court says the court is putting off several hearings, including on the much anticipated carbon tax case.

The Saskatchewan government says it understands the need for the delay.

Locally, Courts of Saskatchewan is also postponing all jury trials that were set to start between March 16 and May 30. The court says anyone summoned to attend for jury duty before May 30 should not attend court.